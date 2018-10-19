Image copyright Google Image caption The 46-year-old man was attacked at a store in Whalley Range

A Co-op staff member has been stabbed during an attempted robbery at a store in Manchester.

The 46-year-old man was attacked at the store in Withington Road, Whalley Range, just after 07:20 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He was later discharged.

Police said no arrests have been made and inquiries were continuing.