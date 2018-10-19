Image caption House of Fraser's store in Manchester is widely known locally as Kendal's

House of Fraser's landmark Manchester store is set to close after 180 years, "devastated" staff have been told.

Workers told the BBC that they were informed the Deansgate department store, known locally as Kendal's after its former name, will close in January.

Financially troubled House of Fraser (HoF) was bought for £90m in August by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley. Some of its 59 stores have not been saved.

An HoF spokesman said efforts to keep the Manchester store open had failed.

At least 160 members of staff are likely to lose their jobs.

"We have suggested various options to the landlord that would have enabled us to save the store in Manchester," the spokesman added.

"Sadly, these have been declined. We are now in consultation with staff about the fact that the store faces closure in the New Year."

Analysis: Jonathan Schofield, historian and Manchester Blue Badge guide

It has been at the centre of Manchester retail - aspirant Manchester retail.

People aspired to go shopping at the House of Fraser store. It was upmarket; if you went shopping at Kendal's you had arrived.

On programmes like Corrie people would always talk excitedly about going shopping in Kendal's.

It has been an imposing presence in some form of other for more than 200 years.

Hundreds and hundreds of people have worked there either full-time or in Christmas jobs.

But cities and times change.

One of them told the BBC: "Everyone's devastated and shocked - we hoped it would be saved."

Image copyright Manchester Libraries Image caption Kendal's store as it was in 1850

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said he would fight to save the store.

"The Kendal's building is a Manchester institution that has been a much-loved constant since it first opened in 1832, dominating its location on Deansgate as our modern city centre developed around it," he said.

"The current 1930s building is a treasure of our city's architecture.

"Generations of Manchester people have a huge fondness for the store and the city council will do everything it can to get this decision reversed and support those working at the store who will be shocked at the news."

The managing director of the San Carlo Group, whose Cicchetti restaurant is based within Kendal's, also expressed his sadness at the decision.

The shop's original name was Kendal Milne & Co and it is a listed building.

"Kendal Milne" is still on the marble facia above the store entrance.