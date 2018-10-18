Image copyright PA Image caption Cyril Smith was awarded the Freedom of Rochdale in 1992

Cyril Smith has been posthumously stripped of the Freedom of Rochdale over claims he abused children.

In 2017, an inquiry into child abuse heard the MP raped boys at Rochdale's Knowl View school and Cambridge House hostel over three decades.

Rochdale councillors unanimously voted to remove the civic honour following a complaint from one of the MP's victims.

However, an abuse survivors support group said the move was meaningless, as it "should have been done years ago".

Speaking after the council vote on Wednesday, Shatter Boys' Daniel Wolstencroft told the Local Democracy Reporter Service that it "shouldn't even be a discussion, they should've just stripped him of it straight away".

"It means nothing because it should have been done years ago," he said.

The motion to remove the accolade from Smith, who died in 2010, was proposed by council leader Allen Brett.

The honour had been bestowed on him in 1992.

Mr Brett told the meeting it was "a shame we can't just strip him of this honour without going through the technicalities".

Conservative group leader Ashley Dearnley, who seconded the motion, added that the situation the council found itself in was "very sad... in that we have to strip him of this title he clearly did not deserve and does not deserve".

Smith, who was knighted in 1988, was involved in politics in the town for much of his life and served as its Liberal MP from 1972 to 1992.