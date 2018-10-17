Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greater Manchester Police said: "We're doing all we can with less resources and increased demand..."

Greater Manchester Police has launched a "citizen's contract" which aims to explain what people can expect from the police force amid ongoing budget cuts.

However, the document also stresses the public needs to do its bit.

"We're doing all we can with less resources and increased demand, but we need help, " Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Ian Hopkins said.

The seven point contract follows a major public consultation including 40 public events and an online survey.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is calling on communities to work with the force, which has seen a 25% reduction in officers, increased demand and a greater complexity of crime to deal with, it said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the force had lost a quarter of its officers in recent years

The contract pledges to provide easy access to GMP's services, to keep communities informed and updated about policing, and to make crime prevention advice available for all.

At the same time it urges people to use the appropriate numbers to contact the police, to share information and intelligence with them, and to work with their neighbours to create safer communities.

Mr Hopkins said the force would be upfront and honest about its priorities and demands.

"We have lost a quarter of our officers over the past few years and this, coupled with the changing nature and seriousness of crime, means that we have to work together now more than ever," he added.