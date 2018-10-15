Driver stopped in car with three tyres on M60 near Bury
A drug-driver was arrested after his car was stopped on a busy motorway with only three tyres.
Worried motorists called police after seeing the red Citroen travelling on a bare wheel rim on the M60 near Bury, Greater Manchester.
Police said they had "never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway" and that it was "beyond belief" it had been driven in such a poor state.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.
North West Motorway Police said a number of concerned drivers had called to report a car being driven on the exposed steel rim of one wheel at 10:10 BST on Monday.
The Citroen, which was also missing a headlight and a wing mirror, was stopped on the clockwise carriageway of the motorway close to junction 23.
After being stopped, the driver told police he had not been involved in a collision before he failed a roadside drugs test.
'Intoxicated state'
He remained in custody on Tuesday after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
A police spokesman said it is not known where he joined the motorway but that he would be reported for motoring offences including driving without insurance.
Insp Neil Anson said: "I have never seen a car in a worse condition on a motorway.
"It is beyond belief that the driver thought he could control the vehicle in this condition.
"His intoxicated state might have had something to do with that."