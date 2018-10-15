Image copyright GMP Image caption Thomas Humphreys admitted perverting the course of justice, aiding and abetting dangerous driving, and dangerous driving

A man who gave his car keys to a disqualified driver who then crashed into spectators at a "cruise" event, killing a woman, has been jailed.

Thomas Humphreys, 22, was jailed for 20 months at Manchester Crown Court after admitting perverting the course of justice, aiding and abetting dangerous driving, and dangerous driving.

Scott Watkins killed Sophie Smith, 19, after losing control of the car.

The 25-year-old was jailed for nine years and nine months in August.

The crash happened during an unofficial gathering of 60 high performance cars on 31 May around Europa Way in Trafford Park.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sophie Smith was killed in the crash in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester

The BMW 330D had been given to Humphreys after his own vehicle had been damaged in a previous collision in Bolton, police said.

Humphreys, of Ruskin Street, Farnworth, drove the car to Trafford Park and was seen driving it at speed as well as attempting to "drift" the vehicle before he gave disqualified driver Watkins permission to attempt the same stunt.

'Cowardly decision'

Witnesses said Watkins mounted the pavement and hit a group of pedestrians.

Four other people suffered "life-changing" injuries in the crash.

Humphreys fled the scene and went to his mother's home, where he called police and reported the BMW as stolen.

He was also banned from driving for 30 months and will be subject to an extended test if he wants to obtain a licence in future.

Insp Daniel Byrne said: "Humphreys made the cowardly decision to flee the scene, and refused to face up to his actions by lying to police in an attempt to cover his tracks."