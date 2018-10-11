Image copyright Google Image caption Two women were with their three children in Manchester city centre

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a hate attack on two women and a disabled child.

The women were with a five-month-old baby, a three-year-old girl, and a ten-year-old girl with severe disabilities in a wheelchair, when they were targeted in Manchester, police said.

The attack on Market Street and St Ann's Square involved derogatory comments and violence, officers said.

The men in custody are aged 27 and 28 and from Stockport.

They are being held on suspicion of assault and committing a hate-motivated public order offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack on Market Street and at a McDonald's involved physical violence

Police said it happened at about 14:10 BST on 20 August.

Insp Jon Middleton said what happened to the women and their children had been "utterly despicable".

"No one should ever be treated like this and we will continue to make Manchester a safe and enjoyable city to live in and visit," he said.