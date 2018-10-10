Image copyright GMP Image caption PC Kieran Sweeney drove the baby to hospital as PC Claire Slater provided first aid

Two PCs who saved the life of a choking six-day-old baby should be "immensely proud of themselves", police have said.

The baby stopped breathing after choking on mucus at his home in Bolton at about 01:30 BST on 30 August.

The boy's parents, who asked not to be named, found Kieran Sweeney and Claire Slater on patrol nearby, who performed first aid as they took him to hospital.

Supt Rick Jackson said without their "quick response, this story could have had a very different ending".

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said the boy's parents had called an ambulance, but flagged down the officers while they were waiting for it arrive.

'Blue light run'

He said the boy's father had already performed CPR on his son, but he needed further help.

Under a "blue light run", PC Sweeney rushed the family to hospital as PC Slater continued to provide the boy with first aid support, he added.

Supt Jackson said he had "no doubt" that the officers' "swift action" played a "major role" in saving the newborn's life.

"Without their quick response this story could have had a very different ending so they should be immensely proud of themselves," he said, adding that the baby was "now recovering safe and well".

Thanking the officers, the boy's parents said they could not "imagine what could have happened if they didn't get us to the hospital so fast".