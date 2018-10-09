Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A brand new Aston Martin was among the items seized

An Aston Martin, an £800,000 house and a £10,000 dog kennel have been seized from a drug dealer.

Paula White, 49, from Eccles, Greater Manchester, was jailed in 2015 for running a multimillion-pound drug business.

White amassed a collection of luxury goods and property, including a villa in Marbella, Spain.

She was slapped with a £12m confiscation order during a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Carlisle Crown Court,

A judge ordered White to pay back more than £1.7m by 8 January 2019 or face a further eight years in jail.

She had items including designer clothing, jewellery and garden furniture worth more than £25,000 seized from her home.

As well as her property in Spain, the investigation also found White had hidden funds in Tanzania.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit worked with the Tanzanian government to restrain the assets.

It is the first time the country has frozen money on behalf of a foreign jurisdiction.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption White was found to have a villa in Marbella

Det Chf Insp Ian Hussey said it sent a "very important message" to anyone involved in organised crime.

During investigations, police found evidence a man who died after a music festival had made purchases from one of White's websites.

She was sentenced to nine years for running an operation which made more than £3.5m selling drugs formerly known as "legal highs" over the internet.

A ban came into force in May 2016.