Image copyright Google Image caption Police do not believe anybody else was involved in the incident on Buttermere Road in Ashton-under-Lyne

A woman has died after she became trapped between a van and a gatepost on her own driveway.

Police were called to Buttermere Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 15:00 BST on Monday.

Officers found a woman in her 60s who was in a critical condition after becoming trapped by a grey Mercedes van.

The woman died as a result of her injuries.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said the vehicle belonged to the residents of the house.

'Awful circumstances'

Police said they had interviewed neighbours and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Lee Westhead said: "This is an awful set of circumstances where a family have lost their loved one.

"We are currently working to establish the cause of this incident and we don't believe anyone else is involved."