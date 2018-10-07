Image caption Mark Jordon has appeared in numerous TV shows, including Casualty

An actor in TV soap Emmerdale has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault on a pensioner.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the ITV show, is accused of attacking the 67-year-old man in Oldham on 1 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been charged with GBH and common assault.

Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Oldham, is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on 8 November.

A GMP spokesman said officers were called shortly before 21:30 BST following reports of an assault on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Oldham.

"A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries," the spokesman added

Mr Jordon first appeared as former soldier Daz in the long-running soap in 2014 and became a regular cast member in August 2017.

He has previously had roles in shows including Heartbeat, Coronation Street and Casualty.