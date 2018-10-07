Manchester

Emmerdale star Mark Jordon charged with GBH and assault

  • 7 October 2018
Mark Jordon, appearing in Casualty
Image caption Mark Jordon has appeared in numerous TV shows, including Casualty

An actor in TV soap Emmerdale has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault on a pensioner.

Mark Jordon, 53, who plays Daz Spencer in the ITV show, is accused of attacking the 67-year-old man in Oldham on 1 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been charged with GBH and common assault.

Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Oldham, is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on 8 November.

A GMP spokesman said officers were called shortly before 21:30 BST following reports of an assault on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Oldham.

"A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with facial injuries," the spokesman added

Mr Jordon first appeared as former soldier Daz in the long-running soap in 2014 and became a regular cast member in August 2017.

He has previously had roles in shows including Heartbeat, Coronation Street and Casualty.

