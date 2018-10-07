Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Paddock Lane in Dunham Massey

One man in his 20s has died and another is fighting for his life after a car crashed into a tree.

A silver BMW "left the road, overturned and collided with a tree", Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said the man who has died was thought to be the driver while the injured man, also in his 20s, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The crash happened on Paddock Lane, in Dunham Massey, at about midnight. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Lee Westhead, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "A young man has lost his life as a result of this collision and another is currently fighting for his own in hospital.

"The families and friends of these men are still coming to terms with what has happened to their loved ones."