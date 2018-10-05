Manchester Piccadilly signal fault leads to rush hour rail misery
- 5 October 2018
Rail passengers have faced disruption after a signalling fault between Manchester Piccadilly and Wilmslow hit rush hour journeys.
Network Rail said the problem, which affected the line between Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent from about 17:00 BST, has now been resolved.
However, it will take some time for services to return to normal.
Arriva Trains said passengers can travel between Manchester and Crewe/Warrington using any route.