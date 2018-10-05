Image copyright GMP Image caption A judge said Hassan Butt "has woven a complex tapestry of deceit" throughout his life

A conman who claimed to have recruited more than 200 jihadists to attend terror training camps has been jailed over a £1.1 million eBay fraud.

Hassan Butt, 38, of Prestwich, sold non-existent electrical goods to 3,000 customers in Christmas 2014.

He was jailed for 13 years for multiple counts of fraud, money laundering and perverting the course of justice.

Butt smirked in the dock and shouted: "Liars, liars" to police as he was led to the cells at Manchester Crown Court.

Butt, of Sheepfoot Lane, was rumbled when customers complained to eBay officials about his company MiGenie.

They then tipped off police over his self-confessed links to Islamic terrorism, fearing he was using the money for nefarious ends.

Butt had previously boasted on TV that he had sent recruits to training camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan and of his close links with terror group al-Qaeda.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hassan Butt said he had been groomed by radical cleric Omar Bakri Muhammad (pictured)

He later renounced his support of terror attacks on the Western public and the teachings of former UK-based extremist Omar Bakri Muhammad who he claimed had groomed him.

Butt was also convicted of fraudulently obtaining £47,000 of loans and credit and a £6,000 online fraud where he ordered iPads and gold bars and claimed refunds when lying that he had not received them.

He was also guilty of perverting the course of justice by dodging speeding tickets on 17 occasions over a four-year period across 13 police force areas.

Butt gave false names and dates of birth on notice of prosecution forms.

Complex tapestry of deceit

He confessed in court in 2008 that he was a "professional liar" who would say "absolutely anything" to make money.

Judge Anthony Cross QC said: "I find it almost impossible to decide when you speak whether or not the truth is falling from your lips.

"You are indeed a man who has woven a complex tapestry of deceit throughout your adult life.

"These offences of dishonesty and perjury demonstrate your true religion - it is a religion that worships Mammon and deception.

"The plan was to obtain cash, and cash in excess of £1.1 million was obtained and it disappeared like the proverbial will-o'-the-wisp to Dubai."