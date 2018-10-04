Image copyright Victoria Crossley Image caption Victoria Crossley said it was time Pacer trains were scrapped

Anti-freeze dripping from a train roof forced passengers into being "squeezed" into the end of a carriage, a commuter has told the BBC.

Victoria Crossley tweeted a photo of rows of taped-off empty seats on the 07:38 BST Pacer train from Irlam to Manchester Oxford Road.

It comes as operator Northern unveiled the first of a new fleet of 98 trains.

Northern's managing director David Brown admitted the Pacer trains should be replaced.

Ms Crossley tweeted: "Surely it's time these Pacers were scrapped."

Mr Brown said the leak on the train had been fixed and the carriage was back in normal service.

The replacement of the Pacer trains, which are about 30 years old, was "long overdue" and will be done so by the end of 2019, he said.

Image caption Pacer trains were introduced in the 1980s

He added: "We know we can have a way to go to regain passenger confidence but we're confident people will like these trains."

Northern was heavily criticised following a summer of overcrowding and cancellations on its services.