Image copyright Family handout Image caption Allan Porter was 32 when he died

The mother of a man whose inquest prompted a probe into alleged botched post-mortem tests feels "bitter and let down" after his inquest was delayed.

Allan Porter's family challenged Royal Oldham Hospital pathologist Dr Khalid Ahmed's post mortem findings in 2010.

Concerns over Dr Ahmed's work led to 26 inquests being put on hold. Mr Porter's resumed inquest was then further delayed following a legal challenge.

His daughter, Jessica, said her family just wants "closure".

Image caption Jessica Porter says she wants to be able to "put her dad to rest"

Her father's inquest was due to take place on Monday but was adjourned when lawyers representing Dr Ahmed - who has been sacked from Royal Oldham Hospital - requested the north Manchester coroner, Joanne Kearsley, should remove herself from the process.

Michael Rawlinson, representing Dr Ahmed, said the coroner could become a "material witness" in future General Medical Council (GMC) hearings so it would be "inappropriate" for the inquest to proceed with her at the helm.

'Put grief to rest'

Ms Porter was 10 when her father, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, died at the age of 32.

"Eight and a half years after he died we haven't got closure for him let alone us," she said.

"I just want to move on, have my family's grief put to rest... and, in a way, my dad put to rest."

Mr Porter's mother, Pan Porter, said she was ill in the run up to Monday's hearing.

"I was so stressed all weekend. I was throwing up, I couldn't eat."

She said she felt so "deflated" when it was adjourned as the family were "back to square one again".

Image caption "We need to know exactly why he died," says Allan Porter's mother

Mrs Porter said: "You just want it to get better and it won't while you are waiting and waiting for the inquest.

"We need to know exactly why he died."

Ms Kearsley adjourned the inquest for seven days for Dr Ahmed's lawyers to put their arguments in writing.

Last month, she ruled out a public inquiry into the "botched" post-mortem examinations.

Dr Ahmed carried out 1,351 post mortems for the north Manchester coroner between 2007 and May of last year.

A subsequent police referral was made by the coroner and a police investigation is ongoing alongside the GMC inquiry.