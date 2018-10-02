Image copyright Tariq Butt Image caption The foliage meant the driver could not see his mirrors or access the gear lever

A man's decision to drive after completely stuffing his car with branches has been described as "absolute madness" by police.

The driver was stopped on Stockport's Heaton Moor Road.

PC Andy Monaghan said he had "never seen anything like it" and the man risked "seriously injuring someone" after his visibility and access to the gear lever was blocked.

The man, aged in his 40s, must attend court accused of driving offences.

Image copyright Tariq Butt Image caption The man was made to empty his car before continuing on his way

He had been carrying out work for an elderly couple and was taking the garden waste to a tip when he was stopped on 8 September, PC Monaghan said.

"He thought he'd be fine, but the weather was heavy and he had limited control."

The man was made to empty the car before continuing on his way, which meant he had had to make several trips to the tip.

The officer added: "I wasn't shocked because I've previously worked in traffic [but] it was absolute madness."