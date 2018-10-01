Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was walking down Taylor Street in Rochdale when she was struck by a Range Rover

An 11-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Rochdale.

The girl was struck by a red Range Rover while walking down Taylor Street at about 15:30 BST. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is being questioned by Greater Manchester Police.

Sgt Lee Westhead asked for any witnesses to the "incredibly tragic incident" to get in touch.

Taylor Street was closed at the junction with Red Lane and Whitworth Street to allow for investigations to take place.