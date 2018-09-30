Manchester

Heywood Park rape investigation: Teenage boys charged

  • 30 September 2018
Heywood Park, Lever Street entrance Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was raped in Heywood Park in Bolton

Two teenage boys have been charged with raping a teenage girl in a park in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports that the girl was assaulted in Heywood Park in Bolton on Wednesday evening.

Two boys, who are aged 16 and 17, were arrested but cannot be named for legal reasons.

Both teenage boys were expected to appear before Bolton Magistrates' Court on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

