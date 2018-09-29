Image copyright Google Image caption A motorcyclist died in Parsonage Road, Withington

Police are appealing for information after the deaths of two motorcyclists following separate crashes in the space of an hour in Greater Manchester.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene after a crash with a car in Withington at 15:55 BST on Friday.

An hour earlier, another motorcyclist, believed to be in his 40s, lost control of his bike before hitting a barrier on Mosley Road, Stretford, police said.

Emergency services administered CPR but he died at the scene.

Officers described both incidents as "tragic" and are appealing for any witnesses to contact police.