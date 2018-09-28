Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was raped in Heywood Park in Bolton

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in a park in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports that a girl was raped in Heywood Park, off Lever Street, in Bolton at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

The two boys, who are aged 16 and 17, remain in police custody for questioning.

The girl is being provided with specialist support for what police believe was an "isolated incident".

Greater Manchester Police would not confirm the age of the girl.

The force has asked anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

Det Insp Tanya Kitchen said: "We understand the concern an incident like this causes and the community may see an increased police presence in the area."