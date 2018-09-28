Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Mr Noakes was one of two men found dead by police called to the Britannia Hotel on Wednesday

Relatives of a man thought to have been murdered at a hotel have described him as "the life and soul of the party".

Thomas Noakes, 29, of Eccles, was found in a first-floor room at Manchester's Britannia Hotel on Wednesday.

Police discovered his body after responding to reports of another man falling to his death from the hotel's fifth floor, shortly after 05:30 BST.

He was named as Hayden Fitzpatrick, 21. Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

On Friday, Mr Noakes's family said in a statement: "Thomas was a fantastic, amazing, lovable man who made us all laugh and was always the life and soul of the party.

"He was a much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

"He will be missed so much but never forgotten for the fun, loving and caring person that he was."