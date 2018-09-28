Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rochdale Tesco row arrests examined by watchdog

Claims that police used excessive force in arresting two Tesco shoppers filmed complaining they could not bulk-buy water are to be examined by a watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating after footage of the arrests at Rochdale's Silk Road store circulated via social media.

Greater Manchester Police referred the incident after a complaint.

Mahira Hussain and Nasir Hussain, both 28, of Oldham, were charged with assault after the incident on Tuesday.

The pair, of Landstreet Road, were bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 30 October.

'Excessive force'

Mobile phone footage posted on YouTube features a man complaining about being told he could not buy more than 10 bottles of flavoured water.

It shows a police officer attending in response to an argument between the man and a security guard about whether filming is allowed in-store.

After a break in recording, a confrontation arises as the officer apparently tries to escort the man from the store.

Police referred the case to the IOPC on Friday, after receiving a complaint alleging excessive use of force and discrimination by the arresting officers.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said the decision to investigate was taken after careful assessment.

"I am aware that the footage, which has been circulated in the media and on social media, is causing concern," she said.

"This, as well as the serious allegations made in the complaint, means it is vital for public confidence that we look independently at the circumstances and the actions of the officers involved."