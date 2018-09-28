Image copyright Google Image caption Dr Khalid Ahmed was sacked from his job at Royal Oldham Hospital last month

A pathologist under investigation for carrying out alleged botched post-mortem examinations has been banned from carrying out the tests.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has imposed the ban and five other conditions on Dr Khalid Ahmed while its investigation continues.

He was sacked from his job at Royal Oldham Hospital last month.

Last week north Manchester coroner Joanne Kearsley rejected an application for a public inquiry into his work.

A GMC interim tribunal on Thursday, said Dr Ahmed "must not perform post-mortems" and imposed conditions including working under clinical supervision, notifying the GMC of every post he accepts and allowing the council to exchange information with any of his employers.

Dr Ahmed carried out 1,351 post-mortem examinations for Ms Kearsley between January 2007 and May last year.

The coroner said last week she would not refer his case to the government but did not rule out doing so after 26 inquests, currently on hold due to concerns over Dr Ahmed's work, had taken place.

A sample of Dr Ahmed's reports were examined after concerns were raised in May last year.

Professor Simon Kim Suvarna, a consultant histopathologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, found some of the post-mortem reports by Dr Ahmed to be "inadequate" with an "incorrect" cause of death given.

Three cases of "significant errors" by the doctor are being investigated by the GMC.

A subsequent police referral was made by the coroner and a police investigation is continuing.