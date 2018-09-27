Image caption The 26-year-old signed for Wigan Warriors in May

Rugby league star Zak Hardaker has been charged with drink driving.

The Wigan Warriors and England full-back has also been charged with driving while uninsured and driving without a valid MOT after being arrested on Tuesday in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

The club said he was co-operating with the police and it would allow the legal process "to take its course".

Hardaker, 26, is currently serving a 14-month ban from the sport after testing positive for cocaine.

He will appear in court on 11 October.

Hardaker signed for Wigan Warriors in May.

He was suspended by Castleford Tigers in the build-up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final before being dismissed by the club in February this year.