Manchester Britannia Hotel death treated as murder
The death of a man found dead inside a Manchester city centre hotel is being treated as murder, police said.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found dead in a room on the first floor of the Britannia Hotel on Portland Street on Wednesday.
He was found after police were called to reports that a man, also in his 20s, had fallen from the fifth floor.
He died at the scene. Police do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A post-mortem examination into the death of the man found in the room will take place later.
Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with his death.