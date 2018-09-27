Manchester

Manchester Britannia Hotel death treated as murder

  • 27 September 2018
Britannia Hotel, Manchester Image copyright Google
Image caption One man fell to his death and another was found dead in a room at the hotel

The death of a man found dead inside a Manchester city centre hotel is being treated as murder, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found dead in a room on the first floor of the Britannia Hotel on Portland Street on Wednesday.

He was found after police were called to reports that a man, also in his 20s, had fallen from the fifth floor.

He died at the scene. Police do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post-mortem examination into the death of the man found in the room will take place later.

Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with his death.

