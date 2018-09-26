Image copyright GMP Image caption Allen Ingram was helping an elderly couple into his cab when he was hit

A driver who killed a taxi driver helping an elderly couple into his cab has been jailed for eight years.

Daniel Sayers, 27, was doing 70mph in a 20mph zone and being pursued by police when he killed Allen Ingram then fled in Denton in July, Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street heard.

Mr Ingram, who was 64, died at the scene.

Sayers, of no fixed address, has 27 previous convictions and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

'Ultimate price'

In sentencing, Judge John Potter also banned Sayers from driving for nine years.

He described Sayers' actions as "senseless and selfish" and said his "grossly dangerous driving" was "prolonged, persistent and deliberate".

He added Mr Allen was a "wholly decent, kind man [who] paid the ultimate price" for those actions.

The court heard Sayers - whose previous convictions include dangerous driving and vehicle theft - ran from the scene after crashing into a stone wall.

Image caption The crash was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

He handed himself in the next day, the court heard.

Mr Ingram was given emergency treatment on 31 July but died of his injuries.

The incident has been routinely referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Greater Manchester Police said.