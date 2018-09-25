Image copyright JON SUPER Image caption The attack took place at about 15:20 BST, police said

Two men wearing balaclavas smashed a woman's car windows as she picked her children up from school before pouring "an unknown corrosive substance" on the vehicle.

It happened near St Barnabas Primary Academy in Parkhouse Street, Openshaw, shortly after 15:20 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

A spokesman said it was "too early to say" if it was a targeted attack.

It is not clear if the children were in the car, but no injuries were reported.

The car will be taken away in order to determine the liquid used in the attack, the spokesman added.

Insp Colin Macdiarmid said: "I know this incident will cause a lot of concern in the local community but I want to assure people in the area that we are responding and have officers working to find the men responsible.

"I would also urge anybody with information about what happened to please contact police as a matter of urgency."