Image copyright Empics Image caption Eva Jones has suffered from constant headaches, persistent neck pain and flashbacks since the attack

A 93-year-old woman who was dragged to the ground by a teenage mugger said she thought she was "a goner".

Eva Jones said she had been "living in fear" since her 17-year-old attacker - who cannot be named for legal reasons - tried to steal her handbag at a bus stop in Chadderton, Greater Manchester.

Mrs Jones fell and banged her head in the attack on Turf Lane on 16 August.

The teenager, who admitted attempted robbery, was given a 10-month referral order at Tameside Youth Court.

The college student will have to attend a youth offender panel in addition to paying his victim £500 in compensation.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the bus stop on Turf Lane, Chadderton

Mrs Jones was standing alone with her bag over her shoulder when she was attacked by him and an accomplice.

She suffered extensive bruising to her arms, legs and back in the attack.

The court also heard that she has suffered constant headaches, persistent neck pain and flashbacks ever since.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Jones said she was "confused and shocked" after the "cowardly" attack but felt "pity" for her attacker.

She said she felt "less safe" in her community and was concerned her elderly neighbours were now afraid of going out.

"Why at our age should we live in fear of being attacked in our neighbourhood?" Mrs Jones said. "Why should we have to feel suspicious about every stranger at a bus stop or in the post office?

"They could have killed me when they pushed me over - all for a handbag."

In a letter of apology to Mrs Jones, the teenager wrote: "A million excuses cannot justify what I did to you that day.

"I want you and your family to know that I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused."