Image copyright TfGM Image caption TfGM said the scheme would allow those with hidden conditions to indicate that they need a seat

A "please offer me a seat" badge scheme for passengers who have difficulty standing on Greater Manchester's public transport has been unveiled.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the free system would benefit those with "disabilities, injuries or hidden conditions" but depended on "goodwill" to work effectively.

Similar badges were introduced in London in 2016.

Disability charity Breakthrough UK said it welcomed the "helpful" scheme.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the scheme could "make a real difference" to people travelling in the region.

"This system makes it clearer to everyone, so people who need a seat feel more confident asking, and people sitting feel less awkward offering," he added.

A TfGM spokesman said the scheme, which would not require people to supply medical details or supporting evidence, would be "built on trust and mutual co-operation".

He said while the badge "indicates to other customers that you need to sit down", it was important to remember wearers "cannot insist someone move for you".

"If you do see someone with a badge and you are able to offer your seat, your consideration would be appreciated," he added.