Boy, 17, stabbed inside parked minibus in Manchester
- 24 September 2018
A teenager was stabbed inside a minibus by three men who smashed a window to attack him as he waited to go to work.
The 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the attack in Manchester on Friday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said.
The minibus was parked on Beresford Road, Longsight, when it was attacked by three men at about 16:50 BST.
Det Insp Carol Hobson said: "This was a shocking incident that happened in broad daylight."
She said it was an isolated incident.