A teenager was raped as she walked home from a night out in Manchester, police have said.

The 18-year-old woman was attacked at a property off Sackville Street at around 02:00 BST on Sunday.

The attacker was an unknown man who had joined a group she was walking home with. The group walked to the property where, once inside, the man raped her.

He is described as described as Asian, slightly under 6ft, average build with short dark comb-over styled hair.

He appeared to be about 19-years-old, Greater Manchester Police said.