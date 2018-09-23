Image copyright Steven Haslington Image caption The town hall and library were evacuated during the incident

A man has been arrested by armed police for allegedly making threats at Stockport town hall.

The building and the nearby library were evacuated at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

A cordon was put in place and the A6 was also closed in both directions from Longshut Lane West to Mersey Square while police investigated.

A 49-year-old man held on suspicion of making malicious communications remains in custody.