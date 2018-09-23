Armed police arrest man over Stockport town hall threats
- 23 September 2018
A man has been arrested by armed police for allegedly making threats at Stockport town hall.
The building and the nearby library were evacuated at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
A cordon was put in place and the A6 was also closed in both directions from Longshut Lane West to Mersey Square while police investigated.
A 49-year-old man held on suspicion of making malicious communications remains in custody.