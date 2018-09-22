Image copyright Google Image caption A large quantity of ammunition was found during a search of four houses in south Manchester, say police

A gang is being held over a series of robberies in which victims, including new students, have been kidnapped and forced to transfer money online.

Police said a number of people were individually "coaxed" into a dark Audi in Manchester city centre on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Officers foiled the robbery of a 19-year-old "mid-way through" and arrested four men aged 25, 23, 18 and 19.

During house searches a fifth man was arrested after ammunition was found.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said several victims reported they were forced to make online transfers of £3,000 from their bank accounts before being let out of the car.

Others told officers they had been driven to petrol stations, forced to withdraw the maximum possible amount of cash shortly before midnight, fill the car up with petrol then withdraw more money after midnight.

'Victims of tricksters'

In the early hours of Friday GMP traffic officers spotted a vehicle matching the car's description and stopped it in Lloyd Street North.

Officers said another robbery was in progress with a 19-year-old man being driven away from the city centre.

Four men aged between 19 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Officers seized a large quantity of ammunition during a subsequent search of four houses in south Manchester and arrested a fifth man, aged 29, on suspicion of possessing prohibited ammunition.

Det Con Natalie McDonald of GMP said: "Innocent members of the public, some of them students new to Manchester, have been victims of tricksters who then kidnapped them and forced them to hand over their money.

"It is disappointing some of their first memories of our city is that they were victims of crime."

She said the force was doing all it could to prevent criminals from taking advantage of students, with dedicated patrols as part of the Student Safe campaign.