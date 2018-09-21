Image caption Jenny Lindop-Lamens at home with her son Jenson

A seven-year-old deaf boy, without a school for nine months, was offered a place only for his local council to reject it, his mother has claimed.

Jenson Lindop-Lamens, of Sandbach, Cheshire needs full-time sign language support - something his previous school had been unable to provide.

His mother said while a local school had told Cheshire East Council a place was available, she was never told.

The council said they were working with the family to find a solution.

Jenny Lindop-Lamens, who took her profoundly deaf son out of school last December, claimed the council's decision was financially driven.

Because the school is not within the local authority's jurisdiction, Mrs Lindop-Lamens believes the council did not want to foot the extra costs.

She told the BBC: "Just when I thought Cheshire East couldn't stoop any lower or disappoint me any more, it materialises that Jenson had had an offer of a school place.

"But Cheshire East failed to inform us of that.

"I am mortified about this and have challenged Cheshire East about this."

Image caption Jenson Lindop-Lamens has been without a school for nine months

She added: "I think it is down to money as the school is out of county.

"I have asked Cheshire East but they have failed to come back to me - I have received nothing."

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said: "The council continues to work with the family with a view of bringing a positive outcome.

"It is a dynamic situation. We are reviewing all evidence and materials to ensure that we can provide services which are in the best interests of this young man and his family as well as the council's."