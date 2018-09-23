Image copyright GMP Image caption Martin Joyce was 29 when he was reported missing in Manchester in 1999

A reward of £20,000 has been offered by detectives investigating the suspected murder of a man who disappeared 19 years ago.

Martin Joyce, from Manchester, was 29 when he was reported missing in 1999 and has not been seen since.

For years police remained baffled, but in 2016 a murder investigation was launched and properties around the city were searched.

The reward is offered for anyone who can help secure a conviction.

It was the Sunday evening of 5 September 1999 when Mr Joyce gave his sister Mary a lift before going on a night out in the Ancoats area of Manchester.

It was the last time any of his family saw him.

Image copyright Missing People Image caption Police remain baffled about the circumstances of Mr Joyce's disappearance

Among the buildings searched in connection with the investigation was the now-derelict Bank of England pub in Parr Street, Ancoats.

The search and excavation of the pub in 2016 lasted two weeks but was called off when no trace of Mr Joyce could be found.

The investigation has taken officers to Scotland, Kent and London.

In March, a 64-year-old man was interviewed under caution over the case, but no further action was taken.

Image caption The now-derelict Bank of England pub was searched in connection with the investigation

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "How someone can live with themselves knowing exactly what happened to him for almost two decades and not come forward, I will never know.

"Someone, somewhere, knows. Twenty years is an extremely long time and, over such a long period, friendships, relationships and allegiances may have changed.

"Whatever you know, whatever you have to tell us, we'll be waiting for your call."

Martin's sister Mary said: "Martin, I love you, not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You're always in my heart, always in my conversation."