Image copyright Google Image caption Khalid Ahmed was sacked from his job at Royal Oldham Hospital last month

A coroner has rejected calls for a public inquiry into the work of a pathologist accused of carrying out botched post-mortem examinations.

Inquests for 26 people were on hold because of concerns over the work of Dr Khalid Ahmed.

He was sacked from his job at Royal Oldham Hospital last month.

The north Manchester coroner said she is not referring the case to the government but did not rule out doing so after the inquest had taken place.

Dr Ahmed carried out 1,351 post mortem examinations for the coroner Joanne Kearsley between January 2007 and May last year.

A sample of his reports were examined after concerns were raised in May last year.

'Significant errors'

Some family members of the 26 inquests on hold had asked Ms Kearsley to refer the matter to the Secretary of State to consider if a public inquiry should be held.

In a ruling sent to the families, the coroner said questions about the post-mortems on their loved ones "are capable of adequate exploration" during an inquest.

Ms Kearsley said as the full inquests had not yet taken place, "the evidential picture is evolving".

"At the present time, there is no reliable means of knowing or identifying the level, scale, or, significance of any deficiency in the provision of the pathologist service."

She did not rule out referring the case to the government after all 26 inquests had taken place when the "current concerns may be properly evaluated".

A sample of Dr Ahmed's post-mortem reports by Professor Simon Kim Suvarna, a consultant histopathologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, found some to be "inadequate" and an "incorrect" cause of death given.

Three cases of "significant errors" are being investigated by the General Medical Council.

A subsequent police referral was made by the coroner and a police investigation is still ongoing.