Image copyright Google Image caption Presley Stockton drowned at the Hotel Paradise resort while on holiday with his family in Tenerife

A four-year-old British boy has drowned in a packed hotel swimming pool while on holiday with his family in Tenerife.

Presley Stockton, from Wigan, was found at the four-star Hotel Paradise Park Fun Lifestyle in Los Cristianos at 15.40 BST on Wednesday.

A lifeguard pulled him out of the pool and an ambulance was called, but doctors could not resuscitate him.

His grandfather Mike Jolley said Presley was "one in a million" and the family were "broken hearted".

In a post on Facebook, he described his grandson as a "whirlwind" and added: "Fly high my little Angel".

Presley is believed to have been on a 10-day holiday with his parents and grandparents in the Canary Islands.

'Absolute tragedy'

A spokesman for the hotel said: "He was in the family pool. It was packed - we are packed.

"The pool was packed with children and families. It is not a deep pool [and] there were two lifeguards on the spot.

"One pulled him out, the other one came over and they were both doing procedures.

"Two to three minutes later an ambulance came. There were lots of ambulances, five or six doctors were trying to resuscitate.

"He could not swim and had no arm bands on. It is just tragic, an absolute tragedy."

The Canary Islands government's Co-ordinating Centre for Emergencies and Security said Presley is thought to have had "signs of drowning" and possible cardiac arrest.

A spokesman said: "Efforts to revive the youngster using CPR proved unsuccessful and he was confirmed dead at the scene."