A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was attacked outside a pub.

The man in his 50s was attacked outside The Bear's Paw in Hindley, Wigan at about 22:50 BST on Saturday and died in hospital two days later.

Greater Manchester Police said a 46-year-old man was arrested after walking into Wigan police station on Tuesday.

Det Insp Andy Butterworth said despite the arrest, the investigation into the man's death "continues".