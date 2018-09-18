Murder probe into man's pub fight death in Hindley
- 18 September 2018
A man who was assaulted in pub has died from his injuries two days after he was attacked.
Greater Manchester Police said the man in his 50s was attacked in The Bear's Paw, Hindley near Wigan on Saturday.
The man was assaulted around 22:50 BST in the Market Street pub and was taken to hospital critically ill.
Police said the death is being treated as a "live murder investigation" and the man's family are "understandably devastated".