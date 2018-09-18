Image copyright Other Image caption The poles narrowly missed the driver and became embedded in the dashboard

A driver had a "lucky" escape when metal poles from a van smashed through the rear window of his car and into the dashboard.

The motorist, who does not want to be named, walked away unhurt after his Land Rover was caught up in an eight-vehicle crash on the M56 near Manchester, his wife said.

He was "completely shook up", but "absolutely fine", she added.

One person was injured, but no arrests had been made, said police.

The crash happened at about 17:25 BST on Monday between Junctions 5 and 6, a force spokesman said.

Image copyright Other Image caption The poles went through the back window after coming off a van behind the car

The driver had to brake hard, avoiding a woman in a Fiesta, when the van behind hit him and the steel construction supports went "through the back to the dashboard", said his wife.

She described the incident as "carnage" but said they now wanted to "just forget it happened".