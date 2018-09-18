Educating Greater Manchester head Drew Povey resigns
The head teacher of the school which featured in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester has resigned after claiming his suspension felt like a "personal vendetta".
Drew Povey, head at Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford, was suspended in July.
The BBC understands the suspensions relate to record-keeping at the school.
In a tweet, Mr Povey said he could no longer sit quietly under the "threat" of not being able to comment.
He said he understood his suspension related to "administrative errors involving a very small number of pupils".
He added he took full responsibility for the errors, but did not believe they "constitute grounds for me to be pursued in the way that I have been".