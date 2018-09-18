Image caption Drew Povey was in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester

The head teacher of the school which featured in the TV series Educating Greater Manchester has resigned after claiming his suspension felt like a "personal vendetta".

Drew Povey, head at Harrop Fold School in Little Hulton, Salford, was suspended in July.

The BBC understands the suspensions relate to record-keeping at the school.

In a tweet, Mr Povey said he could no longer sit quietly under the "threat" of not being able to comment.

He said he understood his suspension related to "administrative errors involving a very small number of pupils".

He added he took full responsibility for the errors, but did not believe they "constitute grounds for me to be pursued in the way that I have been".