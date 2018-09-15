Bolton death: Man found dead and woman found injured at house
- 15 September 2018
A man, who is believed to be in his 30s, has been found dead at a house in Bolton, Greater Manchester Police said.
A woman was also found injured at the property on Aldersyde Street after police were called at about 19:30 BST on Friday.
She was taken to hospitalwhere she is being treated.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.