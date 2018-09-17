Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Gildea was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing on 25 September

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a four-month-old baby.

Samuel Gildea, 29, of Partington, Greater Manchester had initially been charged with assault after the baby was found unconscious on 12 September.

The child was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Mr Gildea was remanded in custody at Manchester Crown Court ahead of a hearing on 25 September. A 25-year-old woman who was arrested over the death has been released without charge.