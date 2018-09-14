Image copyright Google Image caption Andre Moura was taken by police van to Ashton-under-Lyne police station

Ten police officers are being investigated after a man was sprayed with CS gas and died in custody.

Andre Moura, 30, from Oldham was found "unresponsive" in a police van after his arrest following a domestic disturbance in July.

All 10 officers are Greater Manchester Police constables.

Three face a criminal investigation, the rest could be charged with gross misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Mr Moura, who was originally from Portugal, was arrested after police received reports of a domestic incident on Seventh Avenue at about 23:30 BST on 6 July.

He was taken by police van to Ashton-under-Lyne police station but was found to be "unresponsive" on arrival.

An ambulance was called but he was confirmed dead at 01:30 the next day at Tameside Hospital.

'Very sad'

The IOPC said a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive" and investigators were waiting for the outcome of further tests, including a toxicology report, to determine the cause of death.

They are also examining CCTV, police officer body worn video, and mobile phone footage of the incident.

IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe described Mr Moura's death as a "very sad incident".

She said: "This is a very serious and complex case involving a large number of officers which requires a thorough and rigorous independent investigation.

"However, informing officers that they are subject to a criminal or misconduct investigation does not indicate guilt, or mean that proceedings will necessarily follow.

"We intend to interview all ten officers as soon as possible."