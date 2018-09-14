Image copyright Google Image caption Ermington Drive where the victim was shot twice

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot twice through a closed front door.

The 21-year-old was hit by two bullets at 21:35 BST on Thursday at Ermington Drive in Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

Police went to the house after the shooting but found that the victim had already been taken to hospital.

He remains there in a life threatening condition, and a police spokesman said an "investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going".

No arrests have been made, and the spokesman said it was too early to say if the shooting was targeted.