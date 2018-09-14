Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Michelle Pearson

Mourners are gathering for the funeral of four children killed in a firebombing attack on their home.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Greater Manchester, last year.

Their mother Michelle Pearson, 36, is unable to attend as she recovers from injuries suffered in the blaze.

Grandmother Sandra Lever said due to "unforeseen medical circumstances" she could not attend St Paul's Church.

Ms Pearson, a mother-of-six has been in hospital since the attack in December, and learned that four of her children were dead after coming out of a four-month coma.

Her family said she had wanted to attend the funeral despite still being very poorly after suffering a series of infections.

Mrs Lever, who described the children as four "angels", has said the starting point will be on Jackson Street, where they lived, and the funeral procession will pause outside Bridgewater Primary School, where the two middle children attended.

She asked for a dress code of black and pink for girls and black and blue for boys with locals invited to line the street and attend the service.

The procession will include bagpipes and drummers, flower hearses, limos and four themed horse-drawn carriages, highlighting the children's interests - music, the Avengers, My Little Pony and Peppa Pig.

Image copyright PA Image caption A private burial, for family members only, will take place after the service

A private burial, for family members only, will take place after the service.

The siblings were murdered as they slept in their beds after Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, smashed a kitchen window and threw petrol bombs inside following a feud which prompted a series of tit-for-tat attacks.

Bolland and Worrall were both given four life sentences for murder after a trial in May.

Bolland's girlfriend Courtney Brierley, 20, was jailed for 21 years for four counts of manslaughter.