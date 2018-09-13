Manchester

Ashton-under-Lyne crash cyclist dies in hospital

  • 13 September 2018
Park Parade's junction with Scotland Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at Park Parade's junction with Scotland Street

A cyclist who collided with a car in Greater Manchester has died in hospital.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a black Ford Fiesta on Park Parade, Ashton-under-Lyne at about 06:45 BST on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said he died in hospital on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man, who was held on suspicion of drug driving, has been released under investigation.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites