Ashton-under-Lyne crash cyclist dies in hospital
- 13 September 2018
A cyclist who collided with a car in Greater Manchester has died in hospital.
The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a black Ford Fiesta on Park Parade, Ashton-under-Lyne at about 06:45 BST on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said he died in hospital on Wednesday.
A 22-year-old man, who was held on suspicion of drug driving, has been released under investigation.