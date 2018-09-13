Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at Park Parade's junction with Scotland Street

A cyclist who collided with a car in Greater Manchester has died in hospital.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a black Ford Fiesta on Park Parade, Ashton-under-Lyne at about 06:45 BST on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said he died in hospital on Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man, who was held on suspicion of drug driving, has been released under investigation.