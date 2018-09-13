Image copyright Google Image caption The attempted robbery happened at the junction of Oxford Street and Hall Street

A teenage boy has been charged after a cyclist was dragged across a road as robbers attempted to steal his bike.

A video circulated on social media showed a man being punched in the face and dragged across the floor as he held on to his bike on Oxford Street, Manchester on 4 September, police said.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted robbery.

He has been bailed to appear before Manchester Youth Court on 25 September.