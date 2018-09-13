Teenager charged with Manchester attempted bike robbery
- 13 September 2018
A teenage boy has been charged after a cyclist was dragged across a road as robbers attempted to steal his bike.
A video circulated on social media showed a man being punched in the face and dragged across the floor as he held on to his bike on Oxford Street, Manchester on 4 September, police said.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted robbery.
He has been bailed to appear before Manchester Youth Court on 25 September.