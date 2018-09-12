Drug-drive arrest as cyclist hurt in Ashton-under-Lyne
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a crash left a cyclist with life-threatening head injuries in Ashton-under-Lyne.
The collision which involved a black Ford Fiesta occurred near the junction of Park Parade and Scotland Street at about 06:45 BST on Tuesday.
The male cyclist, who is age is unknown, is being treated in hospital.
A 22-year-old man arrested at the scene has been released as investigations continue.
PC John Harrison-Gough said: "Although the collision happened early in the morning, we believe there may be a number of witnesses who might possibly hold key information."